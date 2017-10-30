Scarecrow Festival at Peddler’s Village

Posted 12:00 PM, October 30, 2017, by , Updated at 10:18AM, October 30, 2017

The Scarecrow Festival showcases over 100 incredible scarecrow displays at Peddler’s Village from mid Septepmber to late October. The public is even able to vote for their favorites!

We caught up with Skip from Skip’s Candy Corner to learn about his display and how to participate in the festival! Scarecrows are numbered and guests can vote for the best scarecrow. The crowd favorite when we were there was definitely this owl:

For more info on how to plan your trip to Peddler’s Village click here!

