Fall Guide To Beauty & Fashion

From a new hair care tool to a simple way you can make an old outfit new again, Beauty & Style Expert Kate De Ponte has you covered!

Let's start with hair! De Ponte says having different styling options can change your entire look.

"Some days we want a sleek look or go glam with curls! Enter Infiniti PRO by Conair 2-in-1 Styler. It's one of the latest, must-have hair care tools. It's multi-functional and can be used as a flat iron or curling iron. The ion generator helps condition and smooth cuticles making hair shinier and frizz free."

The tool retails for $79.99 and can be found at drug and mass stores nationwide.

One of the best accessories for the season? Your smile!

Crest has expanded its 3D White product range with the new Crest 3D White Whitening Therapy Collection. The collection is made with an active mineral complex that whitens and nourishes teeth to strengthen enamel.

"Two whitening toothpastes are part of the collection. Crest 3D White Whitening Therapy Enamel Care whitens and nourishes teeth to repair weakened enamel and Crest 3D White Whitening Therapy Sensitivity Care is perfect for sensitivity. You get the same whitening benefits and enamel care plus it soothes sensitivity pain."

The collection is only $6.99. Head over to Crest.com for more.

Finally, let's talk fall fashion! De Ponte says it's easy to create different looks by accessorizing with jewelry like statement necklaces and tassel earrings.

Rocksbox is a jewelry membership service that helps you discover new styles without any pressure to purchase them. For $21 a month, you receive three pieces of jewelry that are hand-selected.

"Purchase what you love, return the rest when you're ready for your next set. Shipping both ways is free and you can apply $21 every month towards a purchase from your set. You can make an old outfit new again with the right accessories. This is also perfect for accessorizing for upcoming holiday parties."

You can get your first month free with the code FALLSTYLE at Rocksbox.com