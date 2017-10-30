Adopt A Pet: Casper

Just in time for Halloween, Casper joins us in studio for Meow Monday!

Casper the Friendly Cat is seven years old, but don't let his age fool you. He's as active and playful as a kitten. He's on the hunt for a home that can keep up with him because he's always ready to play. Wand toys and laser pointers are a must.

Don't miss out on ACCT Philly's special "Howl"-oween "Spook"-tacular event. During the event, all adult pets' adoption fees are waived, while available kittens and puppies are half price!