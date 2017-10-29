Weekend Philler Episode 206: Halloween Spooktacular II

This Weekend Philler is one of our favorite episodes of the year, our "Halloween Spooktacular II." Highlights include but not limited to; Creamy Acres Night of Terror , Peddler's Villager Scarecrow Festival, South Jersey Pumpkin Show Interviews, Doll head Collection, Laurel Hill Cemetery, Schiffer Publishing, Order of the Thinned Veil, Crooked Curiosities, Terror Behind the Walls and THE GLOW: A Jack O' Lantern Experience.
Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.
Highlights from this episode include, but not limited to:
- Creamy Acres Night of Terror
- Scarecrow Festival from Peddler's Village
- South Jersey Pumpkin Show Interviews
- Doll Head Collection
- Gone But Not Forgotten at Laurel Hill Cemetery
- Terror Behind the Walls
- The Glow Jack O Lanterns
