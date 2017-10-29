Weekend Philler Episode 206: Halloween Spooktacular II

Posted 6:06 AM, October 29, 2017, by , Updated at 09:28AM, October 29, 2017

This Weekend Philler is one of our favorite episodes of the year, our "Halloween Spooktacular II."  Highlights include but not limited to; Creamy Acres Night of Terror , Peddler's Villager Scarecrow Festival, South Jersey Pumpkin Show Interviews, Doll head Collection, Laurel Hill Cemetery, Schiffer Publishing, Order of the Thinned Veil, Crooked Curiosities, Terror Behind the Walls and THE GLOW: A Jack O' Lantern Experience.

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.
Highlights from this episode include, but not limited to:
  • Creamy Acres Night of Terror
  • Scarecrow Festival from Peddler's Village
  • South Jersey Pumpkin Show Interviews
  • Doll Head Collection
  • Gone But Not Forgotten at Laurel Hill Cemetery
  • Terror Behind the Walls
  • The Glow Jack O Lanterns
