Weekend Philler Episode 206: Halloween Spooktacular II

This Weekend Philler is one of our favorite episodes of the year, our "Halloween Spooktacular II." Highlights include but not limited to; Creamy Acres Night of Terror , Peddler's Villager Scarecrow Festival, South Jersey Pumpkin Show Interviews, Doll head Collection, Laurel Hill Cemetery, Schiffer Publishing, Order of the Thinned Veil, Crooked Curiosities, Terror Behind the Walls and THE GLOW: A Jack O' Lantern Experience.

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Highlights from this episode include, but not limited to:



Creamy Acres Night of Terror

Scarecrow Festival from Peddler's Village

South Jersey Pumpkin Show Interviews

Doll Head Collection

Gone But Not Forgotten at Laurel Hill Cemetery

Terror Behind the Walls

The Glow Jack O Lanterns

