Maury Povich Shows His Love For PHL17

Maury is no stranger to Philadelphia, telling us how near and dear the City of Brotherly Love is to him. "I worked in Philadelphia in News at Channel 3 in the 1980's. It was a place where I really felt for the first time in a long kind of voyage of working in a lot of different cities that I felt at home and very comfortable." He adds that PHL17 has been with him for so long and what a great relationship it is.

And when asked if he would have ever thought the show would last this long, he wasn't shy and even jokes, "that's a no." "I was scheduled for assisted living for like two years ago and NBC which owns my shows keep selling the darn thing so here I am and it looks like I am going to be here for the near future."

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. This was simply the mentality for the upcoming season, "We rely on are the paternity things which we always feel that are very important to us, the lie detector tests, and the out of control teenagers. Each story to us is unique, the audience still loves those signature themes and we are going to continue to do those."

But it won't be all the same old same old, Maury let us in on some new segments coming our way that will be are unique to YouTube and Facebook. Hint: a Truth Truck is coming!