Adopt A Pet: Samatha

Posted 7:24 AM, October 27, 2017, by , Updated at 06:48AM, October 27, 2017

This curious three year old pup is eager to get to know you… meet Samantha!

Samantha, a Shih Tzu mix,  is looking to return to a home again very soon. She was given up by her owner who could no longer care for her, but she hasn't let it get her down! Though she is a little camera shy, she is always sweet,  playful, and loves meeting new people.

She'll fit into most homes as she's never met someone she hasn't wanted to say hello to. We encourage you to bring along small children and other pets to make sure they get along since you can meet her right at the shelter!

For more information on Samantha, head over to Saved Me Rescue.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s