Adopt A Pet: Samatha

This curious three year old pup is eager to get to know you… meet Samantha!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Samantha, a Shih Tzu mix, is looking to return to a home again very soon. She was given up by her owner who could no longer care for her, but she hasn't let it get her down! Though she is a little camera shy, she is always sweet, playful, and loves meeting new people.

She'll fit into most homes as she's never met someone she hasn't wanted to say hello to. We encourage you to bring along small children and other pets to make sure they get along since you can meet her right at the shelter!

For more information on Samantha, head over to Saved Me Rescue.