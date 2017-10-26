Fall Festivity Essentials

It’s fall! Tailgates, family get-togethers and holiday festivities galore! Trend expert Justine Santaniello stopped by the studio to share her favorite tips and tricks for hosting the perfect party this season.

Many of fall's festivities start in the kitchen and Santaniello says it's all about having the right tools.

"The Kenmore Elite 400 Watt Stand Mixer has interchangeable tools so you can knead bread, mix batter, make toppings... anything you need for any recipes or desserts and do it with ease."

The mixer retails for $199.99 and can be found at Sears.

Once you have the right tools, you can move on to making delicious appetizers and desserts.

"Buffalo Pierogies are super delicious. I made them with the Mrs. T's Pierogies. They taste amazing, packed with flavor, perfect to share with your guests at a get-together. You can serve them alone or mix them into a recipe. Great either way."

Mrs. T’s Pierogies are available in the freezer section at your local supermarket for just $2.99- $3.29 a box.



When it comes to sweet treats, fall is the perfect time for seasonal flavor favorites like pumpkin!

"Pumpkin muffins made with the Lee Kum Kee plum sauce are really delicious and sweet with a tangy flavor. The plum sauce is made with Chinese plums, ginger, and chilies. They have a whole assortment of Chinese-influenced style sauces and condiments to give an Asian flare to your fall dishes."

Lee Kum Kee Plum Sauce is only $4.00 and found in the Asian aisle at your local supermarket.



Now that your food is ready to go, it's time to start thinking about decorations.

"You want to go to JCPenney. They are a one stop shop for all of your home decor. Really stylish items, super affordable."

Decorations like the Certified International rustic nature owl cookie jar ($90) and set of three teal sentiment luminaries candle holders ($57) you saw in the video above are available online only at JCPenney.



Fall time also means family time with one of the biggest family get-togethers of the year: Thanksgiving!

"Legacy Republic has this new keepsake collection. You can take your old family photos and turn them into home decor accents and pieces, acrylic boxes, beautiful canvases, etc."

Learn more about this at LegacyRepublic.com.

While on the topic of Thanksgiving, you really want to have a great tablescape.

"Tablescape is super important. I ordered a gorgeous tablecloth from Neiman Marcus online using my Shoprunner membership so everything came in two days and free shipping. They also have free returns with over 140 retailers to choose from."

Head over to shoprunner.com for more on this membership. Santaniello's website is also a great resource for all of the products featured above!