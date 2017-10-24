Fall’s Most Wearable Trends

Fall is here, which means it’s time to replace our short sleeves with cozy sweaters and longer layers. But as we start to retire our summer wardrobes, it’s important we stay on trend with some of the hottest looks women are wearing right now.

From key colors to must-have seasonal styles, fashion and trend expert Justine Santaniello joins us in studio to show off the most wearable trends!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"My favorite part is that all the looks are from JCPenney so it's a true one stop shop, really has a variety of these fashion forward pieces, but at affordable prices," said Santaniello.

The first look highlights fashion sweatshirts and denim details.

"The fashion sweatshirt is from Project Runway. It's their lace up hooded sweatshirt. Really sporty looking, yet elevated. On the bottom we paired it with Belle & Sky destructed skinny jeans so they have a vintage look to them. You have the rips on them, but skinny so that it gives a nice straight, long, lean line."

The next look follows the romance trend.

"This is Libby Edelman's long sleeve, printed lace dress. There's also some velvet details on the sleeves. Velvet is another huge trend for the season. It's one piece dressing, easy, soft silhouettes and dark florals, which is another huge trend we're seeing everywhere."

The last look accents sleeve details and "The New Green."

"We're seeing green everywhere right now. This is a really pretty gemstone green color. The top is from Worthington. It's their long bell sleeve, woven blouse. Sleeve details are everywhere right now and super easy to wear. On the bottom we have these great boyfriend jeans from Project Runway. They're pearl- embellished jeans. You have the beautiful pearl accent, but then they're cropped at the bottom so really easy to wear."

Each look is available at JCPenney stores or JCP.com.