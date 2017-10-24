Caribbean Travel After Hurricanes’ Devastation

When it comes to travel many have crossed the Caribbean off their holiday destination list because of the recent hurricanes, but The Travel Mom Emily Kaufman says you don’t need to do that.

"Despite what you might think because of the coverage, 70% of the region has gone unscathed," said Kaufman.

The Travel Mom recently visited Jamaica and spent time at Sandals Royal Caribbean and Sandals Negril resorts. These are adult-only, couples-only resorts with luxury-included programs like food and drinks as well as a wide variety of activities to choose from including water sports.

Kaufman acknowledges that certain islands among the Caribbean were hit very hard by the powerful storms.

"Turks and Caicos was hit hard. I sat with Mr. Butch Stewart, the chairman and founder of Sandals Resorts, and his son Adam, the CEO. They're super excited because they've made a commitment to Turks and Caicos and they are reopening Beaches Resort Turks and Caicos December 14th."

Kaufman adds it's not too late to book your holiday travel.

"I would recommend going to sandals.com. They've got more than 16 different resorts on six Caribbean islands to choose from and the accommodations range from affordable, luxury accommodations to over-the-top water bungalows."

The Travel Mom says traveling is a big way to support the people in the region.

"It's really important that we continue to support these people in their region. The Caribbean thrives on our tourism dollar and it's important that we keep going and visiting. We can support them and help them to get back on their feet."