Pennsylvania’s Spec Mix Bricklayer 500

Did you know there is a competition every year to find the world’s best bricklayer? This incredible, fast-paced event is a celebration of masonry and brings together both independent and union workers to honor the craft.

The Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 sends 24 pairs of bricklayers and tenders to Las Vegas for the World Championship – including a team from PA! This Pennsylvania qualifying event took place at Fizzano Brothers Concrete Products in Crum Lynne, PA and offered free lunch and music to all those in attendance. To find out more head to specmixbricklayer500.com!