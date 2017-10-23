Adopt A Pet: Leo & Theo

Posted 7:51 AM, October 23, 2017, by , Updated at 06:48AM, October 23, 2017

It was a family affair this Meow Monday! Meet the furry duo, Theo and Leo!

These little guys are three and a half months old. These kittens have been getting  all the TLC in their foster home since they were only a month old. And now, these two are big and strong enough to continue growing  with their forever family.

Hoping to stay together and keep each other out of trouble, these brothers would be perfect for a new cat parent or someone looking to learn the ins and outs of owning kittens. Hoping to grow and play in a home with lots of space, these two really just want a loving place to call their own!

If you are interested in adopting this adorable pair, visit acctphilly.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s