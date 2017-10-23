Adopt A Pet: Leo & Theo

It was a family affair this Meow Monday! Meet the furry duo, Theo and Leo!

These little guys are three and a half months old. These kittens have been getting all the TLC in their foster home since they were only a month old. And now, these two are big and strong enough to continue growing with their forever family.

Hoping to stay together and keep each other out of trouble, these brothers would be perfect for a new cat parent or someone looking to learn the ins and outs of owning kittens. Hoping to grow and play in a home with lots of space, these two really just want a loving place to call their own!

If you are interested in adopting this adorable pair, visit acctphilly.org.