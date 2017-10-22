Weekend Philler Episode 205

Posted 7:59 AM, October 22, 2017, by , Updated at 09:57AM, October 22, 2017

On this episode of Weekend Philler we feature the SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500, HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service How to brush your dog's teeth, Meet the Philadelphia Jugglers Club, Danielle Guth Anti-Bullying Activist, Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School (PALCS), Compassionately Inspired, Barry Bostwick and PJM Interconnection.  As per usual it's an eclectic mix.

Highlights from this episode include, but not limited to:
  • Bricklayer 500
  • Brushing your Dogs Teeth
  • Philadelphia Jugglers Club
  • PALCS
  • PJM Interconnection
  • Barry Bostwick
