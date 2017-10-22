Weekend Philler Episode 205

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

On this episode of Weekend Philler we feature the SPEC MIX Bricklayer 500, HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service How to brush your dog's teeth, Meet the Philadelphia Jugglers Club, Danielle Guth Anti-Bullying Activist, Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School (PALCS), Compassionately Inspired, Barry Bostwick and PJM Interconnection. As per usual it's an eclectic mix.

Follow Weekend Philler on Facebook so you never miss our weekly promos!

Highlights from this episode include, but not limited to:



Bricklayer 500

Brushing your Dogs Teeth

Philadelphia Jugglers Club

PALCS

PJM Interconnection

Barry Bostwick

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked