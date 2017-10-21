IN FOCUS: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Our focus is raising awareness for breast cancer in honor of breast cancer awareness month, as inspiring breast cancer survivors and volunteers prepare for the American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” Walk.

The walk happening in Pennsauken, New Jersey on Sunday, October 22nd draws thousands of people to Cooper River Park, Jack Curtis Stadium. Amanda Parks manages the walk in Pennsauken and is the American Cancer Society’s community development manager. Dorothy Bloodworth and Linda Ficca are survivors sharing their personal stories. Doctor Anthony Dragun, chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center at Cooper provides important information – including early detection and mammograms. And, Jennifer’s sorority sisters – members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated Theta Pi Omega Chapter – the largest chapter in New Jersey - share how the chapter has raised over twenty-thousand dollars over the course of ten years for the walk. Two members who passed away from the disease are remembered by our sorority sisters, family and friends during the walk. Sharon Hopson, President, Theta Pi Omega Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. joins host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, as well as Lisa Lewis, the chapter’s health promotion chairperson and a third sorority member – Linda Robinson - who is also a breast cancer survivor shares her poignant story about her diagnosis and how her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer as well. “In Focus” is broadcast Saturday mornings at 6:30 AM on PHL17.

