Are you looking for a running buddy? Look no further!

Tufts is a gorgeous four-year-old Retriever mix and quite the excitable fella. Because he's still going through the puppy stage, he's very energetic and playful!

Tufts would be perfect for an active home with a big yard where he can burn off all of his energy. If you're someone who loves long walks or adventurous hikes, Tufts is the guy for you.

For more information on him head over to Street Tails Animal Rescue.