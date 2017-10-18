Seasonal Travel Savings

Posted 7:22 AM, October 18, 2017, by

As the temperatures fall so are travel prices! A global managing editor from Expedia has tips on how to maximize your travel while saving some big bucks.

According to travel experts, the holidays are the perfect time to take advantage of travel savings. In fact, you can save at least 10% on your trip by simply booking your holiday travel a few months early.

Expedia's Global Managing Editor Lisa Perkovic says the key is to be strategic when you're booking your trip.

"Think about booking a package. If you bundle your flight and hotel together you can save hundreds of dollars."

You can put that extra money towards fun activities once you reach your destination. Perkovic also says to think about timing when booking a flight.

"Try and wait until a Sunday night. You can save a bit of money that way."

For a look at great destination ideas and seasonal savings visit Expedia.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s