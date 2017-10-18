Seasonal Travel Savings

As the temperatures fall so are travel prices! A global managing editor from Expedia has tips on how to maximize your travel while saving some big bucks.

According to travel experts, the holidays are the perfect time to take advantage of travel savings. In fact, you can save at least 10% on your trip by simply booking your holiday travel a few months early.

Expedia's Global Managing Editor Lisa Perkovic says the key is to be strategic when you're booking your trip.

"Think about booking a package. If you bundle your flight and hotel together you can save hundreds of dollars."

You can put that extra money towards fun activities once you reach your destination. Perkovic also says to think about timing when booking a flight.

"Try and wait until a Sunday night. You can save a bit of money that way."

For a look at great destination ideas and seasonal savings visit Expedia.