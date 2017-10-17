The Philadelphia Eagles Face the Washington Redskins on Monday 10/23 on PHL17

PHL17 is getting geared up for ESPN’s Monday Night Football, featuring the NFC East leading Philadelphia Eagles and division rival Washington Redskins this Monday, October 23rd at 8:30 PM ET on PHL17.

This Eagles/Redskins match-up is a local broadcast of the game and will be called by the ESPN announcing team, with play-by-play announcer, Sean McDonough, and game analyst, Jon Gruden. ESPN’s Lisa Salters will provide reports from the sidelines.

Preceding the game on PHL17 at 8:00 PM ET will be Countdown to Kickoff, hosted by Ducis Rodgers, Jamie Apody, and Jeff Skversky. Following Countdown to Kickoff is PHL17’s local over-the-air broadcast of ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Following the game on Monday night, Mike Missanelli and Anthony Gargano host a special edition of The Post Game Show. This broadcast is complete with highlights of the Eagles/Redskins game and will feature a full breakdown of game action. Following The Post Game Show will be continuing Eagles coverage on Action News on PHL17.