We bet you won’t meet a more exotic looking Tabby than Gottie!

Gottie is a two-year-old Tabby mix. He spent the last two years in a loving home and is looking for that kind of affection again. He's very playful, outgoing and just loves life!

Gottie is ready to go and already neutered. He'd love to be adopted into a family that will never let him go.

For more information on Gottie visit ACCT PHILLY.