IN FOCUS: Friedreich’s Ataxia

Friedreich’s Ataxia is a neuromuscular disorder that affects one in 50,000 people in the United States. The 9th annual RIDE ATAXIA Philly Race takes place on Sunday, October 15th at Montgomery County Community College in an effort to raise over $300,000 for research of the disease.

Felicia DeRosa, Program Director for the Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance – also known as FARA – joins host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, to talk about details regarding the family fun event. Doctor Kimberly Lin from Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia shares her expertise about the disease, and siblings Abby and Chase Yingling – who both have FA - and their mother Jen Yingling share their personal story. And we highlight the documentary, “The Ataxian,” featuring stellar athlete Kyle Bryant and his journey traveling more than 3,000 miles across country to raise awareness about the disease. “In Focus” is broadcast Saturday mornings at 6:30 PHL17.

