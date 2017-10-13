Adopt A Pet: Allen

Posted 8:47 AM, October 13, 2017, by , Updated at 08:17AM, October 13, 2017

This little guy has come a long way to find a new home!

Coming to us all the way from Puerto Rico, Allen was brought along with over 200 other animals  from shelters in Puerto Rico. After they were completely destroyed during the recent hurricanes, a volunteer got a private plane and flew these animals to safety. Now they need your help!

Allen is a special gem, this Chihuahua mix is loving and very gentle. He is going to do great in a lot of different homes and just wants a loving family after all he's been through.

For more on Allen and all the pets recently brought over, check out Saved Me Rescue.

