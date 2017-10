× Radnor Township board president charged with child pornography

Phillip Ahr, 66, has been charged with possession of child pornography. He is the president of the Radnor Township board of commissioners.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Officials say that he admitted to trading child porn online under different user names.

Authorities say he logged in to more than a thousand child porn websites and used Yahoo Messenger to sext with unknown individuals, which included sexual talk about children.