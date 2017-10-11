× The Small Business Revolution- Congrats Bristol Borough!

Over the past six months, Bristol Borough has seen a whirlwind of change thanks to the ‘Small Business Revolution – Main Street’.

Earlier this year, people across the country cast nearly one million votes to select the small Bucks County town for a Main Street makeover, under the leadership of celebrity Entrepreneur Robert Herjavec and Deluxe Corporation’s Amanda Brinkman.

Half a million dollars went into transforming Bristol Borough… And, it was all caught on camera…

Amanda says that not only do they revitalize the town and community through their investment and expertise. But "more importantly, we work with the small business community there, specifically working with six small businesses on their marketing and financial needs."

Robert adds "a big push of this $500,000 that Deluxe gives this small town, some of it is physical. Some people get new awnings or new storefronts and so it's combination of a lot of different things."

You can watch the eight episode season transformation of Bristol Borough at smallbusinessrevolution.org and also nominate another small town for a season three makeover!