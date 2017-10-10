At Woodland Elementary school he’s known as Mr. McDonough, but on Weekend Philler he’s “Reptile Dan”. When he’s not teaching kids in the Methacton School Disctrict, Mr. McDonough takes care of various animals ranging form colubrid snakes, Liz the Bearded Dragon, and Marty the Sulcata Tortoise (who likes to eat!).
Dan McDonough’s Critter Collection
