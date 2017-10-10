Dan McDonough’s Critter Collection

Posted 1:54 PM, October 10, 2017, by

At Woodland Elementary school he’s known as Mr. McDonough, but on Weekend Philler he’s “Reptile Dan”.  When he’s not teaching kids in the Methacton School Disctrict, Mr. McDonough takes care of various animals ranging form colubrid snakes, Liz the Bearded Dragon, and Marty the Sulcata Tortoise (who likes to eat!).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s