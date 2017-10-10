× Best In Tech This Fall

Mario Armstrong, Emmy Award Winning Technology and Digital Lifestyle Commentator, has a look at whats trending in tech, apps, gadgets and gear for this Fall.

First, an exciting new trend in watching sports and entertainment at home. No better way to enjoy the excitement of the season than with the portable LG ProBeam Laser Projector. Super compact weighs only four and a half pounds and can beam up to 120' crystal clear HD picture and it pairs to bluetooth audio for great sound.

Another hot trend is ride hailing apps. I use LYFT and love it. It's a ride sharing app that makes it easy to get where I need to go and you can also drive with LYFT to earn extra cash with a flexible schedule. Head on over to LYFT.com/mario to get a $500 bonus after giving 100 rides in 30 days.

Now moving on to trends... Protect your phone with OtterBox. The number one most trusting brand in iPhone protection and it's my number one pick for this season if you've got one of the new iPhones you also are gonna love this. Full slate of cases available in trending new color designs. You get the style you want and the protection you need with the OtterBox.

Now if you wanna protect yourself from those cyber thieves out there I depend on McAfee LiveSafe Total Protection. Protects all my sensitive data- it's a yearly subscription base service that shields all my information across pc's, mac's, smart phones and tablets... all my devices are covered.

Now families can stay connected with a location app I love called Life360. This is really brilliant. Give the feeling of being more together with your family even if your at different places because you can check in right through your mobile app to see where your family members are plus you can get notifications. It really just extends the safety beyond the front door and keeps you guys synchronized while your on the go.

Finally, a very important learning trend for kids is getting excited about math and science through S.T.E.M toys so meet M.A.X the most high tech social robotics toy from Meccano. A 12' tall advanced robot that features both AI and is customizable... even talks! It's perfect for building critical thinking skills for ages 10 and up.

For more info head over to thunknews.com/trends.