The Police Athletic League of Philadelphia is an organization very near and dear to PHL17 and in this clip Weekend Philler catches up with our PAL friends at Philly’s first “Peace Day.”

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @tonyromeo , follow me on Facebook or send me an email. As always, thanks for the tip!

If you like stories like this, please like Weekend Philler on Facebook!