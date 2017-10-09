Feel Fabulous This Fall

This fall feel great while looking great! Registered dietitian Carissa Bealert joins us in the studio to share small changes that will boost our health and wellness this season.

"It's a good time to talk about what cooking oil we're using because they're not all created equal. I brought Mazola Corn Oil and there was a study in the Journal with Clinical Lipidology that found that this corn oil actually helps lower your cholesterol more than extra virgin olive oil. The reason for that is it has plant sterols. They block the absorption of cholesterol in your gut and that's important because we know healthy cholesterol and heart health go hand in hand."

It's no secret that fall is flu and cold season. Acme has a signature care cough and cold line that is pharmacist recommended. It has all the same active ingredients as the national brands, but it's at a better value.

"ACME also has a great O-organics line. Stock up on the essentials. I amped up my chicken soup with garlic. Garlic is antimicrobial and antibacterial so if you are sick it's going to make you feel better. If you're sick, hydrate."