This “Meow Monday” we welcome a Mongoose into the studio!

Okay...maybe not an actual Mongoose, but this adorable furball sure does act like one.

Mongoose is around one year old and came to the shelter as a stray. She is very confident, but also has a sense of curiosity about her.

While she loves being held, she also enjoys running around and playing with toys. She'd be the perfect fit for an active family who can keep her occupied.

For more information on Mongoose visit ACCT Philly.