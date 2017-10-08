Weekend Philler Episode 203

Posted 9:02 AM, October 8, 2017, by , Updated at 10:04AM, October 7, 2017

In this weekend's episode - we visit Romano's Pizzeria, meet Reptile Dan, and have fun at PAL's Philly Peace Day. Then we head to Haddon Township to Devil's Creek Brewery, Heart Beet Kitchen, and Collingswood Porchfest. And we get a look into the history behind Philly's first African American sculpture. Thanks for Watching!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler?

Got an idea for a Weekend Philler story?  We'd love to hear it. And don't forget to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook!

