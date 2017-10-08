Weekend Philler Episode 203

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this weekend's episode - we visit Romano's Pizzeria, meet Reptile Dan, and have fun at PAL's Philly Peace Day. Then we head to Haddon Township to Devil's Creek Brewery, Heart Beet Kitchen, and Collingswood Porchfest. And we get a look into the history behind Philly's first African American sculpture. Thanks for Watching!

