Romano's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant on Weekend Philler

Posted 7:00 PM, October 7, 2017, by

Romano's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant located in Essington, PA is world famous for a reason: It's the birthplace of the Stromboli! We sat down with 3rd generation owner Pete Romano to talk about the history of the Stromboli and what makes the original better than everyone else!

