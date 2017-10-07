Romano's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant located in Essington, PA is world famous for a reason: It's the birthplace of the Stromboli! We sat down with 3rd generation owner Pete Romano to talk about the history of the Stromboli and what makes the original better than everyone else!
Romano’s Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant on Weekend Philler
-
Weekend Philler Episode 202
-
2,310-calorie dish tops list of health group’s list of unhealthy restaurant meals
-
Weekend Philler Episode 201
-
Weekend Philler Episode 33
-
Weekend Philler NJ Craft Beer Takeover Episode!
-
-
Craft Soap on Weekend Philler
-
Weekend Philler Episode 32
-
Giant Board Game Collection on Weekend Philler’s Show Us Your Stuff
-
Backward Flag Brewing Co on Weekend Philler
-
The Well Dressed Olive on Weekend Philler
-
-
Wizard World Kids Day on Weekend Philler
-
Dad’s Hat Rye Whiskey on Weekend Philler
-
WWE Superstar AJ Styles on Weekend Philler