Have you ever had a crazy hair day? Meet Bramble!

Bramble is a nine-year-old Terrier mix looking to return to a loving home. She was surrendered to the shelter after her owner got sick, but was well taken care of and loved.

Because Bramble is a bit of an older girl, she'll be a great fit for a laid-back home with a family who loves her many kisses!

For more information on Bramble visit Street Tails Rescue.