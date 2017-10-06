Adopt A Pet: Bramble

Posted 9:09 AM, October 6, 2017, by

Crazy hair days are now in style thanks to our latest adoptable pup, Bramble!

This adorable Terrier mix is looking to return to a loving home. Though she had to be surrendered when her owner got sick, Bramble was well taken care of and loved.

As a bit of an older pup, she will be a great fit in a laid back home. She's not looking for anything to overwhelming so somewhere she can cuddle and give lots of kisses... She loves to give kisses!

Check out more information on Bramble at Street Tails Rescue.

