× Local reaction to Las Vegas massacre PHILADELPHIA, PA — In the wake of the Las Vegas massacre that left at least 59 people dead, local politicians and athletes shared their love and support for the victims. The awful event in Las Vegas leaves us grasping for answers. Let us all pray for the victims and their loved ones dealing with grief & loss. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 2, 2017 Horrific shooting. Praying for the victims and their families. #LasVegas — Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) October 2, 2017 If Congress continues to fail its most basic obligation to keep America safe, then these mass shootings will continue to occur. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) October 2, 2017 The nation’s security continues to be at risk because Congress refuses to take real, meaningful action to curb gun violence. — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) October 2, 2017 Please join me & other Philadelphians tomorrow, Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 6-8PM at a vigil for Las Vegas. Thomas Paine Plaza, 1401 JFK Blvd. — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) October 2, 2017 Philadelphia grieves with Las Vegas this morning. It's an unspeakable tragedy for the hundreds of families impacted and for our nation. — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) October 2, 2017 So much hate and evil. So sad. The World needs Jesus in a bad way. Praying for all those affected in Vegas. — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) October 2, 2017 In honor of the victims of the attack at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, I've ordered commonwealth flags at half-staff until sunset on October 6. https://t.co/u4yhvPXtfy — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) October 2, 2017