Local reaction to Las Vegas massacre

Posted 4:07 AM, October 3, 2017, by , Updated at 05:40AM, October 3, 2017

PHILADELPHIA, PA — In the wake of the Las Vegas massacre that left at least 59 people dead, local politicians and athletes shared their love and support for the victims.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s