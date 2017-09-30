IN FOCUS: Literacy Rates and Programs In Philadelphia

Experts say more than a half million people – or one-third of the city’s population – need to develop their workforce literacy skills. According to the Office of Adult Education, about 220,000 adults do not have a high school diploma. This is nearly 15% of the city’s population.

In addition, two-thirds of school children are unable to read at grade level by 4th grade. Host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, learns about an amazing story about Wanda Steward from Philadelphia. Steward, who had difficulty reading, elevated her reading skills at age of 46 and has now written a children’s book that is being featured as part of Project Literacy’s global literacy campaign. Actor Idris Elba is reading her book to help promote literacy globally. Diane Inverso, Executive Director of the Office of Adult Education shares her expertise and talks about programs that are available to help people in the City. George Pelzer, an adult learner through the Office of Adult Education also joins Jennifer. “In Focus” airs Saturday mornings at 6:30am on PHL17.

