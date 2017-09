Meet Bee the beagle! This smiling pup will melt your heart.

Bee is three years old and very curious. He's the sort of dog who's never met a stranger. Found as a stray on the streets of Philadelphia, Bee did not let his circumstances bring him down. He's very friendly and has an infectious smile.

Officially out of the puppy stage, this happy-go-lucky boy will do great in any home.

Check out more information on Bee at Saved Me Rescue.