Your Guide to the Best Pregame Tailgate Right At Home

It’s officially fall which means it’s football season! Every true fan knows one of the best parts of cheering on your favorite team is the pregame experience. Former NFL guard Mark Schlereth gave us all the best treats on how to throw the best tailgate without ever having to leave your home.

From his favorite cooking method to his favorite snacks and dips, Mark was full of mouth water suggestions.

"[Crock pot is] one of my favorite tools in the kitchen for creating stress free gourmet meals, appetizers, entrees, and desserts."

He was quick to remind us that you can not have a good "Home Game" pregame without the dips and chips.

"Heluva Good Dip so rich, so creamy, so delicious... bacon, horseradish, butter milk ranch. Whether you're into dipping right here like in the French Onion or whether you wanna jazz up an old favorite like potato skins." "Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, they're absolutely delicious. Simple ingredients, no artificial colors, no artificial preservatives, Pretzel Crisps is the perfect add to any game day. They're versatile, you can dip, you can spread."

Lastly, we can't forget the main event- burgers! Mark shared with us the Red Robin Gourmet Burger Bar... "Hassle free Burger Bar, ten or more fire grilled made to order burgers, comes with a variety of gourmet toppings like onion straws, guacamole, grilled pineapple slices. You can customize a burger for everybody in your party."

Before we let Mark go, we had to get his expert opinion on who's hot in the NFL this year.

"Well your Philadelphia Eagles look pretty good right now, that was a big win with a 61 yard field goal. I think the best team right now in football, and I think the one team you guys lost to, is the Kansas City Chiefs. They have great great explicit players both offensive and defensively. Been very impressed with the Atlanta Falcons, the way they bounced back from that devastating super bowl loss but you've got to be really excited in Philadelphia right now for Eagles, Carson Wentz looks really good."

So this weekend catch your favorite NFL team and hold the perfect pregame by checking out more on these items at Crockpot.com, HeluvaGood.com, PretzelCrisps.com and RedRobin.com!