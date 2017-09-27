Homecoming Styles From PromGirl
Homecoming will be here before we know it and here are some great styles for you to move & shine throughout the night.
Dress Styles:
LATIN HEAT
Feel the heat of latin beats in fiesta-worthy off-the-shoulder styles to create a look that’ll turn heads all night!
GLITZY JAZZ
Swing into a jazz thing with these breathtaking embellished styles! A harmonious blend of sequin and embroidery details are sure to get you noticed on the dance floor!
THE LAST DANCE
Dance slow and don’t let go! Be a vision of romance as you twirl to the "last dance" love notes in femininely fit and flare styles!
HIP POP
Hip/pop and you don't stop! Channel your inner fashionista in short cutout dresses to showcase your unique and fun spirit as you rock to the rhythm of your own beat!
