Homecoming Styles From PromGirl

Posted 9:37 AM, September 27, 2017

Homecoming will be here before we know it and here are some great styles for you to move & shine throughout the night.

Dress Styles:

LATIN HEAT

Feel the heat of latin beats in fiesta-worthy off-the-shoulder styles to create a look that’ll turn heads all night!

GLITZY JAZZ

Swing into a jazz thing with these breathtaking embellished styles! A harmonious blend of sequin and embroidery details are sure to get you noticed on the dance floor!

THE LAST DANCE

Dance slow and don’t let go! Be a vision of romance as you twirl to the "last dance" love notes in femininely fit and flare styles!

HIP POP

Hip/pop and you don't stop! Channel your inner fashionista in short cutout dresses to showcase your unique and fun spirit as you rock to the rhythm of your own beat!

For hundreds of styles in stock at every price range go to promgirl.com or @promgirlx0.

