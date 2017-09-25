Craft Soap on Weekend Philler

Posted 4:33 PM, September 25, 2017, by , Updated at 04:41PM, September 25, 2017

Weekend Philler explores the world of Craft Soap at Scentual Gardens in East Coventry, PA.  Kurt "The Soap Guy" Elliott along with his sister Nancy operate on a farm that has been in their family since the 1700s.    As you will see in teh video, Kurt makes a mean soap!  In addition to their exfoliating excellence, Nancy also has a shop with antiques and fun knick knacks for sale.  Open Fridays and Saturdays, you can also check them out at http://www.ScentualGardens.com

