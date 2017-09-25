Craft Soap on Weekend Philler

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weekend Philler explores the world of Craft Soap at Scentual Gardens in East Coventry, PA. Kurt "The Soap Guy" Elliott along with his sister Nancy operate on a farm that has been in their family since the 1700s. As you will see in teh video, Kurt makes a mean soap! In addition to their exfoliating excellence, Nancy also has a shop with antiques and fun knick knacks for sale. Open Fridays and Saturdays, you can also check them out at http://www.ScentualGardens.com