IN FOCUS: Fighting Homlessness in Camden County

A new program in Camden County is set to expand resources for people who are homeless. City officials say there are about 500 people who are homeless in the county, and this new six point plan will address getting them additional services in a more coordinated fashion with a host of agencies.

Host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, speaks with Camden County Freeholder Louis Cappelli, Jr. about the six point plan which he says includes twenty more shelter beds and addresses a spectrum of needs, from 24-hour access to social workers – to seasonal employment for individuals looking for work. Also joining is Daniel Lombardo, president and CEO of Volunteers of America. VOA is spearheading the re-entry and navigator program for the new initiative in Camden for those recently released from prison. Their safe return program is helping former inmates get educational, health and drug counseling among other services. And, cooking for a good cause in Camden as part of this initiative is also Cathedral Kitchen. The nonprofit serves three-hundred meals a day to those in need and more than one-hundred thousand meals a year in its dining room. The executive chef Jonathan Jernigan is also the culinary instructor helping to train those looking for a job in the food service industry. Cathedral Kitchen’s executive director – Karen Talarico joins us with her insights on how Cathedral Kitchen can help refer people in need for additional services and help. In Focus airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 on PHL17.

