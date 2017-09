Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Philadelphia, PA -- Back for its 27th year, Terror Behind the Walls begins at Eastern State Penitentiary Friday night.

Terror Behind the Walls runs select nights from September 22 through November 11, 2017. New this year is Blood Yard, which is the third of six haunted attractions that comprise Terror Behind the Walls. All six attractions are included with admission. Tickets are available online or at the door, subject to availability. Ticket prices start at $19 and vary by night.

Click here to buy tickets!