Everything You Need In Beauty and Fashion For Fall

Fall is here which means it’s time to switch out our wardrobes and rethink our daily beauty routines. Lifestyle and trend expert Justine Santaniello stopped by PHL17 to share her favorite fashion items and must-have beauty products as we head into the fall season.

Let's start with skincare. So you want to look for a new skincare system as the weather changes. Here we have the DefenAge Skincare Clinical Power Trio ($380, defenage.com). As you can see, three different items here, three step process and it's anti-aging. This is going to combat sixteen signs of aging in just six weeks for that firmer skin, brighter skin, more even skin.

So now that your skin is glowing, we need makeup of course. It's all about highlighters and lip plumping serums and we have two great ones here from Hard Candy. So you can see theirJust Glow Rose Gold Highlighter it has three different shades you can choose from here or combine them. Then the Lip Plumping Serum ($6 each, walmart.com). They give you that volume you're looking for, hydration, and it comes in lots of great shades.

And the finishing piece of course is your smile. We all want straight teeth and the key to that, if you have any minor or complex issues with your smile, check out the Invisalign Clear Aligners, treatment is now up to 50% faster than it used to be with the new weekly aligner changes. So go to Invisalign.com to find a doctor in your area.

Up next, fashion!

Let's talk accessories. So everything you see here in these neutral tones is from Burlington Coat Factory. Everything is up to 65% off retailer prices. The new Burlington store is opening in Philadelphia on 9th and Market, it's now the new Flag Ship store. So go check it out. Or head over to burlingtonstyle.com.

Trends! So it's all about embellished denim and velvet. Everything you see here is from JCPenny, it's really a one stop shop. They have exclusive brands like Libby Edelman, Project Runway, everything is stylish and affordable. Check out JCPenney.com/NowTrending to shop all the latest trends.

And finally, we have accessories... our fall statement color is the bold red. This Rebecca Minkoff quilted bag is in this seaonsal color. I got this at

Neiman Marcus online but here is the best part, I used my Shop Runner membership so I got it in two days didn't pay for shipping, if you're a Shop Runner member then you can get everything with free returns, 140+ different retailers to choose from, so definitely check out ShopRunner.com.

Justine defintely has us ready for fall, for more on her and her fashion advice make sure to follow her on Twitter: @JNSantaniello.