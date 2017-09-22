Drag Racing Champion Ron Capps Gears Up for Latest Race

The stage is set and the racers are ready. Last year’s Drag Racing Series World Champion Ronn Capps shares what it’s like to be a world champion and how he’s preparing for the Dodge Nationals this weekend at Maple Grove Raceway.

Ron says it's been a dream to finally win a world championship and is looking forward to returning to Maple Grove as a world champion.

"I haven't seen a lot of the fans since last year in September so it's going to be fun to show up to the race track."

He went on to explain what the Dodge Nationals are.

"It's 11,000 horsepower, fire-breathing race cars that we drive side by side 330 miles per hour run. The countdown is our playoffs and it's the second race of the playoffs. We started last weekend in Charlotte. This is a race everybody wants to get their foot in. We have led the points all season long so we're looking to win a second world championship."

