CHANGE Is Coming To Philadelphia

A brand new experience has come to Philadelphia, and it starts with CHANGE. CHANGE is where the city becomes a community… Its a place to get connected with a community of those who are on a mission to seeing change come to their city.

Pastor Elijah Hollis stopped by our studio to tell us about CHANGE and to talk about their official launch coming up.

"So let's start with CHANGE, what makes it different than other churches?"

I think the difference with CHANGE is our open door policy. You know, it's a place where anybody can belong. A lot of people will come in and say 'Oh I'm from a different religion or I'm from a different background or you know, they'll be from a different lifestyle that sometimes sadly the churches built a barrier against. One of the biggest things for us is to create a place where it doesn't matter where you come from, but it matters what you care about. So let's all come together and just, let's change the city together.

"Let's talk about your tagline- That was Church, This is CHANGE- what does that mean? How did you come up with that?"

Growing up in the church all my life, it was always about what we disagree with, a lot of times sadly that's where the church stands... what we stand against. But if we can change that, and all of the sudden all gather around what we all care about, then we're united. And we are only as strong as we are united. So if we can all come together, we can really make an impact in our city, in our homes, in our families. And therefore create this amazing city. Cities aren't made of great buildings and structures those are all great, but great cities are made of great people. So if we can build great people, that's what it's all about.

"I love it. So let's talk about coming together, you're having an event coming up. Tell us about that."

Super excited about our launch. We're bringing out Philadelphia's finest, free Federal Donuts, La Colombe coffee.. we are meeting at Punch Line Philly. So trying to make it super easy, free parking lot, great ways to get there. We're gonna have great, amazing music and inspiring word. A Sunday experience really for us is all about people leaving saying 'Ah I can do this week' on purpose. Be filled up, be whole, it's all about that so we know Monday comes fast so we want to get you ready!

If you are interested in CHANGE's efforts check out there website THISISCHANGE.org and make sure to follow them on social @ThisIsCHANGEPHL.

Also head on over to Punch Line Philly this Sunday September 24th for their launch event. Experiences are at 9:00AM & 10:15AM.