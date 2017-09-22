Adopt A Pet: Victoria

Posted 8:52 AM, September 22, 2017, by , Updated at 06:48AM, September 22, 2017

This basset hound may be an old lady, but Victoria has her eyes set on finding a forever home!

Victoria, or Tori for short, is 14 years old and comes to us from a no-kill senior dog rescue in Philadelphia. Her soulful eyes and droopy ears are just two of her captivating characteristics.

She'd do great in a quiet home with a couch she can snuggle up on. She's not super playful, but does well with kids and other dogs. Hounds typically go very quickly as they make for sweet, quiet and mild-mannered pets.

For more information on Victoria go to City of Elderly Love Rescue.

1 Comment