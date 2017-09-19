Changing Beauty Routines from Summer to Fall

Beauty expert Lilliana Vazquez shares the biggest change you have to make when transitioning your beauty routine from summer to fall.

It's important to remember that as the seasons change, beauty routines have to change as well. When transitioning from summer to fall, it's critical to inject moisture into your routine. Start with the body's largest organ - skin!

"Nivea Oil Infused Body Lotion is a really beautiful combination of nourishing oils and fast-absorbing lotion. It has three different scents. My personal favorite happens to be the rich and warm vanilla with almond oil scent. I love this because I put it on when I get out of the shower and it's super fast absorbing so I can put my jeans on in two seconds with no problem."

StriVectin is also tackling moisturizing with their brand new line called "Advanced Acids."

"When women hear the word acid they get really intimidated, but StriVectin has done a really good job of making the line approachable. My favorite out of the products has to be the StriVectin Hyaluronic Jewel Response Serum. What's really unique about this is the bottle actually has two different chambers. The first chamber contains six unique forms of Hyaluronic acid, which helps lock in moisture and makes the skin look really plump. The second chamber contains the brand's patented technology. These two ingredients working together in this one serum really helps the skin stay hydrated."

When it comes to hair, coconut oil is a lifesaver.

"If you have those kind of crazy flyaways just rub a little coconut oil on the ends of your fingertips and tap it through wherever you're feeling static. It'll be instantly eliminated."