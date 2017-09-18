Weekend Philler Episode 201

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this first episode of Weekend Philler season 2 we sip pre-prohibition rye whiskey with Dad's Hat Rye Whiskey, eat at Molly Malloy's, spin records at The Record Musuem, get phenomenal with AJ Stlyes, cook up some craft soap and learn bike safety with the Camden County Freeholders.

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Episode highlights included but not limited to:

Dad's Hat Rye Whiskey

Molly Malloy's

The Record Museum

AJ Styles from the WWE

Craft Soap

Camden County Traffic and Safety

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!! (Sorry for the caps, it's new!)



For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked