The Goldbergs creator, Adam F. Goldberg, honored in Philadelphia with Tastykakes and Eagles memorabilia

JENKINTOWN, PA -- The creator and executive producer for the popular television series, "The Goldbergs," Adam F. Goldberg, was honored in his hometown and at his high school on Friday.

The Jenkintown native was introduced by Mayor Kenney and given memorabilia from the Phillies, the Flyers, and the Eagles at an afternoon event at City Hall.

Goldberg's family was on hand to watch him address an assembly at his alma-mater, The William Penn Charter School, later in the day.

The show gained notoriety for its comedic representation of Philadelphia and Philadelphians in the 1980s.

