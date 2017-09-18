Adopt A Pet: Esperanza

Are you looking for a young cat that will shower you in kisses? Look no further! Meet the beautiful, tortoiseshell Esperanza, our latest adoptable companion featured on “Meow Monday!”

Esperanza is one and has the perfect temperament for a home looking for a sweet cat that loves to cuddle. Because she is so young, Esperanza is looking for someone who is committed. Cats can live to be 15-20 years old on average.

Esperanza was found on the streets when her previous owners decided to take her in. Unfortunately, they couldn't keep her due to the amount of pets they already had.

She loves to be held and is not afraid to play. For more information on her visit ACCT Philly.