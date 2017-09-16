IN FOCUS: Sickle Cell Awareness

September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month and we sat down with legendary producer, Kenny Gamble, to discuss how he is teaming up with Nate Morris of Boys II Men and Patty LaBelle to raise awareness of the disease.

In addition to Mr. Gamble, host Jennifer Lewis-Hall speaks with Zemoria Brandon of the Sickle Cell Disease Association of America: Philadelphia/Delaware Valley Chapter about the 20th annual sickle cell walk in honor of her husband. Bone marrow recipient Amanosi Agbugui shares her poignant story and explains how her friends and family are doing their part to raise awareness. And hematologist Dr. Deepti Raybagkar of St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and Malcolm Harris Grand Master of the Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Pennsylvania shares insight on the disease - from getting tested to getting major groups involved and participating in fundraising efforts. In Focus airs Saturday mornings at 6:30 on PHL17.

