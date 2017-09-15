Back-to-school Basics

Lifestyle expert Amy Goodman shares how to survive the hectic return to fall.

Goodman says first focus on taking care of yourself by eating right, exercising, hydrating and making sure you get good quality sleep. When sleep is evasive, a 100% drug-free solution like melatonin could be an option.

"Melatonin +5-HTP is scientifically formulated to tackle three areas of sleep including calming the mind, falling asleep fast and staying asleep with controlled release. It helps parents wake up refreshed in the morning."

Back-to-school stress can also cause skin problems. La Roche-Posay is innovative and scientifically advanced when it comes to skincare formulations. The brand runs everything past dermatologists and has all of their products clinically tested. La Roche-Posay has won a number of awards for Allure's Best of Beauty awards.

"There are three products including a gel cleanser which targets oily skin and helps remove dirt and debris, a clarifying solution for refining the skin and a duo acne treatment that deeply treats blemishes."

College campuses nationwide are joining in on the fun to spread awareness and education about acne with their Effaclar Be Clear Boot Camp program. For more information visit LaRoche-Posay.us and beclearbootcamp.com.

Lastly along with the back-to-school season comes germs and dirt. Wet Ones antibacterial hand wipes are a great solution, killing 99.9% of germs and keeping your hands nice and soft throughout the entire process.

You can find more information at wetones.com!