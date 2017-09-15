Adopt A Pet: Wesleyan

Though she is only five, Wesleyan has already become a professional cuddlier, and she’s looking for a loving home!

Wesleyan is a shy Maltese mix, but warms up rather quickly to offer up a cuddly hello at first meeting.

Her and her brother, Wabash, were left stranded together when their family moved without them. Both are up for adoption either together or separately.

She is definitely a lap dog, who is really looking for affection and love just so she can give it right back.

Wesleyan is a little dog, so a home that is quite, not busy, would be perfect for her.

For more information on Weslyan go to Street Tails Animal Rescue.