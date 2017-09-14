Police release new video of suspect shooting disabled man

Posted 9:25 AM, September 14, 2017, by , Updated at 09:24AM, September 14, 2017

Police say this surveillance video captured a man and woman walking up to 60 year-old Derrick Hinton before the woman pulls out a gun and shoots him in the stomach.

Investigators say it happened on September 1st at 1:30 in the morning on North 53rd Street.

Just minutes before the shooting, police say that video from a store security camera captured the faces of the suspects.

Police think both suspects are between 16 and 20 years-old and live in the neighborhood.

You are asked to contact police if you have any information that can help their investigation.

 

